Gente de Teatro presents Venecia

Set in a brothel in northern Argentina, Venecia unfolds a vibrant marginal world where wit and humor intertwine with deep humanity. Tender, funny, and profoundly moving, the play invites audiences to reflect on illusion, solidarity, desire, and the enduring dignity of the human spirit.

At the heart of the story is La Gringa - an elderly, blind madam who dreams of traveling to Venice to reunite with the love of her life and finally free herself from a lingering guilt. When the journey proves impossible, the other characters create a touching theatrical illusion - a play within the play - to bring her dream to life.

Venecia is a heartfelt tribute to shared hope, to friendship that invents new paths, and to a love that seeks redemption before the final curtain. It is also a moving reflection on the unique power of theater to transform reality, even if only for a fleeting moment.

All performances will be entirely in Spanish.