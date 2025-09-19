Gente de Teatro presents Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)

Photo courtesy of Gente de Teatro

Gente de Teatro celebrates its 30th anniversary with Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers), a stage adaptation by Daniel Guzmán and David Serrano, based on the international film Perfetti Sconosciuti by Paolo Genovese.

On an eclipse night, a group of lifelong friends gathers for dinner. Suddenly, someone suggests an unexpected game: place their phones on the table and share all incoming messages and calls throughout the evening. Would you dare to play?

The play is a true rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, shocks, and surprises, where privacy is pushed to its limits. With a solid and deeply human script, the play explores trust, friendship, hidden secrets, and the impact of modern technology on our relationships.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2025/perfectos-desconocidos-perfect-strangers

TICKET INFO

$30-$38

