Gente de Teatro presents Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)

Gente de Teatro celebrates its 30th anniversary with Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers), a stage adaptation by Daniel Guzmán and David Serrano, based on the international film Perfetti Sconosciuti by Paolo Genovese.

On an eclipse night, a group of lifelong friends gathers for dinner. Suddenly, someone suggests an unexpected game: place their phones on the table and share all incoming messages and calls throughout the evening. Would you dare to play?

The play is a true rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, shocks, and surprises, where privacy is pushed to its limits. With a solid and deeply human script, the play explores trust, friendship, hidden secrets, and the impact of modern technology on our relationships.