Gente de Teatro presents El Test

Would you prefer: $100,000 now or $1,000,000 10 years from now? El Test (The Test) begins with an apparently simple question and uses humor and intelligence to strip away the masks we all wear. What starts as an innocent game ends up questioning everything: love, success, failure, friendship, ethics, the fear of time's passage, and the small lies each character has used to construct their identity.

The play is remarkable because it has no heroes or villains - only human beings confronting their own contradictions. Money is merely the catalyst for conflict, the spark that sets it off; the real explosion takes place within human relationships. El Test is a high-quality contemporary play where entertainment never comes at the expense of substance, and the actors drive the experience.

All performances are in Spanish.