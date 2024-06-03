Generation Park presents The Lake Houston Juneteenth Celebration

Generation Park will present its second annual Juneteenth Celebration, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The day will be filled with music, dance, art, history, and cultural activities, aiming to celebrate freedom and resilience while educating attendees on the rich heritage and history of African Americans.

The celebration will feature live performances from local artists and musicians, a variety of food vendors offering culinary experiences, educational exhibits highlighting the significance of Juneteenth, and fun activities for all ages.