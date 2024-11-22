Galerie Rustique Pop-Up Theater presents Mai’s Long Journey
Ann Byrnes
Galerie Rustique Pop-Up Theater presents a screening of Mai’s Long Journey, a short film about history and memory. An elderly Vietnamese woman with dementia recalls a powerful memory from her past – the day she fled Saigon.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director. This event is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.
