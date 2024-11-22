Galerie Rustique Pop-Up Theater presents Mai’s Long Journey

Galerie Rustique Pop-Up Theater presents a screening of Mai’s Long Journey, a short film about history and memory. An elderly Vietnamese woman with dementia recalls a powerful memory from her past – the day she fled Saigon.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director. This event is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.

WHEN

WHERE

Trini Mendenhall Community Center
1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

