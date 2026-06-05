Full Gallop presents 3rd Annual Louisiana in Texas

Full Gallop presents the 3rd Annual Louisiana in Texas, a celebration of music and culture that flows between the Texas and Louisiana border.

Headlining this year’s festival is the legendary Big Sam’s Funky Nation, direct from the Crescent City, delivering an electrifying mix of funk, soul, brass, and beyond.

The event will also be a celebration of Creole Heritage Month, honoring the rich traditions and incredible contributions that Creole culture has made to the musical history of the Louisiana-Texas border.