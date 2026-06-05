Full Gallop presents 3rd Annual Louisiana in Texas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Full Gallop

Full Gallop presents the 3rd Annual Louisiana in Texas, a celebration of music and culture that flows between the Texas and Louisiana border.

Headlining this year’s festival is the legendary Big Sam’s Funky Nation, direct from the Crescent City, delivering an electrifying mix of funk, soul, brass, and beyond.

The event will also be a celebration of Creole Heritage Month, honoring the rich traditions and incredible contributions that Creole culture has made to the musical history of the Louisiana-Texas border.

Full Gallop presents the 3rd Annual Louisiana in Texas, a celebration of music and culture that flows between the Texas and Louisiana border.

Headlining this year’s festival is the legendary Big Sam’s Funky Nation, direct from the Crescent City, delivering an electrifying mix of funk, soul, brass, and beyond.

The event will also be a celebration of Creole Heritage Month, honoring the rich traditions and incredible contributions that Creole culture has made to the musical history of the Louisiana-Texas border.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/la-tx-bigsamsfunkynation/?wcs_timestamp=1792870200

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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