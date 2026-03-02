Fuerza Regida in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fuerza Regida

Fuerza Regida comes to Houston in support of their 2025 album, 111xpantia.

WHEN

WHERE

Daikin Park
501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/fuerza-regida-this-is-our-dream-houston-texas-07-26-2026/event/3A00644B01F0EF80

TICKET INFO

$69-$377

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
