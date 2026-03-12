Friends of the Spring Branch Memorial Library presents Spring Branch Memorial Library Plant and Book Festival

The annual Spring Branch Memorial Library Plant and Book Festival has been a tradition for more than 25 years. A selection of plants will be available for purchase, including shrubs, bedding plants, flowers and herbs. Participating vendors include Tall Plants Nursery and Grove Hill Farm Landscape and Design.

Inside the library, shoppers will find an extensive collection of gently used books across all genres. Some notable titles include a 1945 copy of The Red Pony by John Steinbeck, a first edition of The Stand by Stephen King, an Isabel Allende signed copy of A Long Petal of the Sea, and a rare copy of Raggedy Ann in great condition.

Also offered are Texas themed books plus fiction, children’s and garden books.The popular Gift Card Board will once again be featured in the lobby loaded with gift cards for purchase from local restaurants, services, and retailers. Original items created by the 3D Printing Club are also for sale.

All proceeds from the festival directly support the library. Funds are used to purchase E-books, audio and hard copy books. In addition, funds are used to provide educational and enrichment programs for all ages.