Friends of Moody Park presents Moody Park Celebrates 100 Years!
Photo courtesy of Sabrine Murphy
Moody Park will celebrate 100 years of community, culture, and fun with this special event, with activities including vendors, kickball tournament, Fit Houston Walk around the park, yoga, line dancing, zumba, relay races, kid's fun run, Dia De Los Muertos dancers, face painting, and Bubble Creations.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Park
3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://friendsofmoodypark.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
