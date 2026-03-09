Freya Skye in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Freya Skye

Freya Skye comes to Houston in support of her debut EP, stardust.

Freya Skye comes to Houston in support of her debut EP, stardust.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/freya-skye-stars-align-tour-houston-texas-09-26-2026/event/3A00644CC1522E07

TICKET INFO

$64-$87

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.