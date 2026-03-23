Foundation for Modern Music presents Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, featuring 300 years of French music with a contemporary American twist.

The curated program moves from Baroque brilliance to Impressionist color, mid-century French modernism, jazz fusion, and, finally, a contemporary work - Royer, Ravel, Dutilleux, Sancan, Ponty, and a brand-new work by Corin Gatwood. It’s essentially a tour through 300 years of musical imagination, all tied together by the musicians of the Greenbriar Consortium and friends.