Foundation for Modern Music presents Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue

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Foundation for Modern Music

Foundation for Modern Music presents Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, featuring 300 years of French music with a contemporary American twist.

The curated program moves from Baroque brilliance to Impressionist color, mid-century French modernism, jazz fusion, and, finally, a contemporary work - Royer, Ravel, Dutilleux, Sancan, Ponty, and a brand-new work by Corin Gatwood. It’s essentially a tour through 300 years of musical imagination, all tied together by the musicians of the Greenbriar Consortium and friends.

Foundation for Modern Music presents Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, featuring 300 years of French music with a contemporary American twist.

The curated program moves from Baroque brilliance to Impressionist color, mid-century French modernism, jazz fusion, and, finally, a contemporary work - Royer, Ravel, Dutilleux, Sancan, Ponty, and a brand-new work by Corin Gatwood. It’s essentially a tour through 300 years of musical imagination, all tied together by the musicians of the Greenbriar Consortium and friends.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/something-old-something-new-something-borrowed-something-blue-tickets-1985343623221?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$10-$20

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