Foundation for Modern Music presents Salsa y Salud

Photo courtesy of Foundation for Modern Music

The 2024 installment of Salsa y Salud features a new production of salsa arrangements of music from artists such as Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Lionel Richie, and others. The high energy evening celebrates some of today’s and legendary artists through the beat and rhythm of salsa.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/salsa-y-salud-produced-by-foundation-for-modern-music/?wcs_timestamp=1727551800

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.