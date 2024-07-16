Foundation for Modern Music presents Salsa y Salud
Photo courtesy of Foundation for Modern Music
The 2024 installment of Salsa y Salud features a new production of salsa arrangements of music from artists such as Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Lionel Richie, and others. The high energy evening celebrates some of today’s and legendary artists through the beat and rhythm of salsa.
