Fort Bend County Libraries presents Shakespeare-by-the-Book - The Merchant of Venice: Vegas Edition

In conjunction with The Live Oak Playhouse, Fort Bend County Libraries presents the 2025 Shakespeare-by-the-Book Festival, featuring live theatrical performances of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

Re-imagined with the glitz and temptation of 1950s Las Vegas - amid smoky lounges and the neon lights of the Sin-City Strip, where fortunes are won and lost in the blink of an eye - this performance embraces the gamble of justice and betrayal of The Merchant of Venice.

When charismatic casino boss Antonio puts everything on the line for his friend Bassanio, he strikes a perilous deal with Shylock, a ruthless moneylender whose terms are as unforgiving as the desert sun. As love, loyalty, and revenge collide on The Strip, heiress Portia swaps her ballroom gowns for Italian tweed, ingeniously navigating the flashing lights and hidden dangers of Vegas to turn the tables in a trial that will leave Sin City’s elite reeling.

Pre-performance entertainment will begin at 7 pm each evening. Seating in the outdoor theater is concrete, so theatergoers are encouraged to bring stadium seats or cushions.