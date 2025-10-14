Fort Bend County Libraries presents Book Festival

Fort Bend County Libraries’ annual Book Festival highlights the talent of local authors - both professional and amateur - while bringing together readers of all ages for a day full of activities, performances, and bookish fun celebrating the art of writing, literacy, storytelling, creativity, and community.

The keynote address will be given by Amanda Churchill, the author of The Turtle House, the book selected for Fort Bend County Libraries’ 2025 “Community Reads” initiative.

The festival will also feature activities designed to encourage aspiring writers of all ages and genres. Creative and inspiring programs are planned for children as well as adults who dream of becoming published authors. In keeping with the Japanese-American themes in The Turtle House, a “Yosakoi Dance Performance” - featuring the Clements High School Yosakoi Dancers - will be in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater behind the library.

Readers will have an opportunity to visit with local authors at a meet-and-greet area in the lobby throughout the event. Books will be available for sale and signing. A Kids’ Book Carnival, featuring games and activities for the younger book lovers, will be set up in the Bohachevsky Gallery on the lower level of the library. A Book Lovers Raffle will also take place in the Meeting Room.