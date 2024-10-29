Fort Bend County Libraries' Annual Book Festival

Photo courtesy of Stacey Swann

Fort Bend County Libraries will feature this year’s “Community Reads” author Stacey Swann as the headliner at the annual Book Festival.

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Book Festival celebrates books, authors, and the importance of literature to the imagination. Participants may attend the whole day, or they can choose which individual session(s) they would like to attend.

Highlights include an Author Meet & Greet, Kids’ Book Carnival, a Polynesian Storytelling Performance, A Conversation with Stacey Swann, author of “Olympus, Texas,” the 2024 “Community Reads” selection, Mythic Mayhem Escape Room, and Friends of the Library Book Sale.

WHEN

WHERE

Fort Bend County Libraries - George Memorial Library
1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469, USA
https://bit.ly/FBCL_BookFestival2024

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

