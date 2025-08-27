For The Love of The Arts featuring Barenaked Ladies

eventdetail
Photo by Edward Pond

For The Love of The Arts will host a Valentine's Gala featuring Barenaked Ladies. All funds raised from this event go towards The Cynthia Pavilion’s non-profit mission to make the arts accessible to all.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://2026valgala.my.canva.site/?utm_campaign=61412041-25%20-%20Outreach&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9n3Z7SlzjXQc_w2IWsv4w8wKjAUG5W-Y2x7atZwPd7_Z7QkxKC_1Z1rlP0rezz73G5DmI309o0OW6AxwBh3x-Rnq5oIQ&_hsmi=11960675&utm_content=11960675&utm_source=hs_email

TICKET INFO

$2,500-$100,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
