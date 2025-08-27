For The Love of The Arts featuring Barenaked Ladies
Photo by Edward Pond
For The Love of The Arts will host a Valentine's Gala featuring Barenaked Ladies. All funds raised from this event go towards The Cynthia Pavilion’s non-profit mission to make the arts accessible to all.
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA