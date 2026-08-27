Foltz Fine Art presents "What We Inherit: The Art and Legacy of Big Bend" opening reception

Foltz Fine Art will present "What We Inherit: The Art and Legacy of Big Bend," a major exhibition bringing together generations of artists whose work has been profoundly shaped by the Big Bend region.

More than an exhibition of landscape art, "What We Inherit" explores Big Bend as a place of relationship, memory, transformation, and inheritance. Bringing together contemporary and historic works across painting, photography, and works on paper, the exhibition considers the enduring connections between art, conservation, and cultural memory, while reflecting on the responsibility of preserving extraordinary landscapes for generations to come.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.