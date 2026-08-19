Foltz Fine Art presents Terry Suprean: "Fragments from the Chihuahuan Desert" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Terry Suprean

Developed through an extended period of research in and around Big Bend, "Fragments from the Chihuahuan Desert" brings together experimental paintings and works on paper by Terry Suprean that consider the Chihuahuan Desert as both a physical landscape and a site of spiritual, ecological, and material inquiry.

Through self-manufactured paints, earth pigments, mineral and crystal dust, and processes inspired by evaporation, erosion, and geological transformation, Suprean creates works that are materially and conceptually connected to the desert landscape.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.

Developed through an extended period of research in and around Big Bend, "Fragments from the Chihuahuan Desert" brings together experimental paintings and works on paper by Terry Suprean that consider the Chihuahuan Desert as both a physical landscape and a site of spiritual, ecological, and material inquiry.

Through self-manufactured paints, earth pigments, mineral and crystal dust, and processes inspired by evaporation, erosion, and geological transformation, Suprean creates works that are materially and conceptually connected to the desert landscape.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Foltz Fine Art LLC
2143 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.foltzgallery.com/exhibitions

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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