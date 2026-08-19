Foltz Fine Art presents Terry Suprean: "Fragments from the Chihuahuan Desert" opening reception

Developed through an extended period of research in and around Big Bend, "Fragments from the Chihuahuan Desert" brings together experimental paintings and works on paper by Terry Suprean that consider the Chihuahuan Desert as both a physical landscape and a site of spiritual, ecological, and material inquiry.

Through self-manufactured paints, earth pigments, mineral and crystal dust, and processes inspired by evaporation, erosion, and geological transformation, Suprean creates works that are materially and conceptually connected to the desert landscape.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.