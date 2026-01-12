Foltz Fine Art presents Susu Meyer: "In Passing" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Foltz Fine Art

Foltz Fine Art will present "In Passing," a solo exhibition of new work by Houston-based artist Susu Meyer. The exhibition features Meyer’s latest paintings, monotypes, collaged works, and abstract landscapes that explore impermanence, memory, and material transformation.

Rooted in her long engagement with Texas landscapes, "In Passing" reflects the quiet transitions of nature and lived experience through layered surfaces and atmosphere. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 7.

Foltz Fine Art will present "In Passing," a solo exhibition of new work by Houston-based artist Susu Meyer. The exhibition features Meyer’s latest paintings, monotypes, collaged works, and abstract landscapes that explore impermanence, memory, and material transformation.

Rooted in her long engagement with Texas landscapes, "In Passing" reflects the quiet transitions of nature and lived experience through layered surfaces and atmosphere. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Foltz Fine Art LLC
2143 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.foltzgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.