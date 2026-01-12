Foltz Fine Art presents Susu Meyer: "In Passing" opening reception

Foltz Fine Art will present "In Passing," a solo exhibition of new work by Houston-based artist Susu Meyer. The exhibition features Meyer’s latest paintings, monotypes, collaged works, and abstract landscapes that explore impermanence, memory, and material transformation.

Rooted in her long engagement with Texas landscapes, "In Passing" reflects the quiet transitions of nature and lived experience through layered surfaces and atmosphere. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 7.