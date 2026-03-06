Foltz Fine Art presents Mary Baxter: "Random Moments from South County" opening reception

WHEN
Foltz Fine Art presents Mary Baxter: "Random Moments from South County," in which the artist reflects on her time between Marfa, Texas and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, known as “South County,” offering paintings shaped by lived experience and quiet observation.
A celebrated contemporary expressionist of the American Southwest, Baxter approaches landscape as an internalized condition, translating fleeting light, atmosphere, and memory into resonant, lyrical compositions.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until May 2.
Admission is free.