Foltz Fine Art presents "HomeGoods" opening reception

Foltz Fine Art presents "HomeGoods," a group exhibition examining the evolving relationship between contemporary art, design, and the spaces we inhabit. Bringing together artists whose practices blur the boundaries between sculpture and function, HomeGoods considers the home not merely as a backdrop for art, but as an active site for creativity, identity, and daily ritual.

Featuring works that reinterpret the visual and material language of domestic life, the exhibition transforms familiar forms into objects of artistic inquiry. Furniture, vessels, textiles, lighting, decorative objects, and other household elements become vehicles for experimentation, inviting viewers to reconsider the aesthetic and conceptual potential of the everyday. These works exist comfortably between utility and sculpture - designed to be lived with, displayed, and contemplated in equal measure.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 12.