Foltz Fine Art presents E. Dan Klepper: "Wayfinder: Navigating the Natural Order" opening reception

"Wayfinder: Navigating the Natural Order" explores how humans orient themselves within the shifting systems of the natural world, tracing connections between natural phenomena - eclipses, moon phases, tides, and weather - and the symbolic codes people use to find direction, from ancient constellations to the Hobo Code. Together, the works consider navigation as both a practical and poetic act, extending beyond geography into the rhythms of daily life.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 2.
Admission is free.