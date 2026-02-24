Foltz Fine Art presents E. Dan Klepper: "Wayfinder: Navigating the Natural Order" opening reception

"Wayfinder: Navigating the Natural Order" explores how humans orient themselves within the shifting systems of the natural world, tracing connections between natural phenomena - eclipses, moon phases, tides, and weather - and the symbolic codes people use to find direction, from ancient constellations to the Hobo Code. Together, the works consider navigation as both a practical and poetic act, extending beyond geography into the rhythms of daily life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 2.