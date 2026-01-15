Foltz Fine Art presents Charlotte Seifert: "Ordinary Time" opening reception

Foltz Fine Art presents Charlotte Seifert: "Ordinary Time," a solo exhibition of new work by the Houston-based artist.

"Ordinary Time" originates from Seifert’s Lenten practice, during which she committed to making one drawing each day. Working with crayons on scraps of found paper, she focused on household plants as a means of sustained observation and quiet attention. These daily sessions, often held in the evening, varied in duration and gradually dissolved the artist’s awareness of measured time.

Through layered color and mark, Seifert discovered depth and nuance within modest materials. Several of these intimate drawings form the foundation for the works in the exhibition. As her thinking evolved, Seifert expanded the concept beyond Lent to ordinary time, a term from the liturgical calendar describing periods unmarked by celebration or anticipation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through March 7.