Foltz Fine Art presents Charlotte Seifert: "Ordinary Time" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Charlotte Seifert

Foltz Fine Art presents Charlotte Seifert: "Ordinary Time," a solo exhibition of new work by the Houston-based artist.

"Ordinary Time" originates from Seifert’s Lenten practice, during which she committed to making one drawing each day. Working with crayons on scraps of found paper, she focused on household plants as a means of sustained observation and quiet attention. These daily sessions, often held in the evening, varied in duration and gradually dissolved the artist’s awareness of measured time.

Through layered color and mark, Seifert discovered depth and nuance within modest materials. Several of these intimate drawings form the foundation for the works in the exhibition. As her thinking evolved, Seifert expanded the concept beyond Lent to ordinary time, a term from the liturgical calendar describing periods unmarked by celebration or anticipation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through March 7.

Foltz Fine Art presents Charlotte Seifert: "Ordinary Time," a solo exhibition of new work by the Houston-based artist.

"Ordinary Time" originates from Seifert’s Lenten practice, during which she committed to making one drawing each day. Working with crayons on scraps of found paper, she focused on household plants as a means of sustained observation and quiet attention. These daily sessions, often held in the evening, varied in duration and gradually dissolved the artist’s awareness of measured time.

Through layered color and mark, Seifert discovered depth and nuance within modest materials. Several of these intimate drawings form the foundation for the works in the exhibition. As her thinking evolved, Seifert expanded the concept beyond Lent to ordinary time, a term from the liturgical calendar describing periods unmarked by celebration or anticipation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through March 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Foltz Fine Art LLC
2143 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.foltzgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.