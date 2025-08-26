Foltz Fine Art presents "Beyond the Sea: Richard Stout’s Enduring Legacy" opening reception

In the early days of the 2020 COVID pandemic, Richard Stout, a Texas artist, passed away at the age of 85. A presence in the Bayou City art world for six decades, Stout’s abstract expressionist paintings and sculptures made him one of the most important Texas modernists.

Now, five years since Stout’s passing, Foltz Fine Art will present "Beyond the Sea: Richard Stout’s Enduring Legacy," the retrospective exhibition paying tribute to the artist which features works spanning from the 1950s through his last paintings, focusing on his coastal inspired works.

Stout’s paintings do not just depict the Gulf Coast - they breathe it. They exhale its humidity, shimmer with its heat, and resonate with the deep, tidal rhythms of a life spent by the sea. As visitors step into the special exhibition, they are invited not just to view the late artist’s work, but to inhabit it - to feel the salt air and the stormfronts, the memory, myth, and quiet mourning that animate his uniquely Texan vision.

Following opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 11.