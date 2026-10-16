Flying Saucer presents 15th Anniversary Celebration

Flying Saucer will celebrate 15 years in Sugar Land Town Square with a block party featuring craft beer, music from DJ Jetplane, anniversary beer experiences, exclusive merchandise, and raffles featuring prizes from our Sugar Land Town Square neighbors.

Guests can join the beer sampling experience for $30. They will receive a taster card and custom 15th Anniversary Taster glass along with access to a choice of up to 10 rare beer pours.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is a neighborhood pub built around great food, and more than 30 years of beer culture. Inspired by the convivial spirit of European pubs, Flying Saucer is known for an extensive rotating selection of more than 200 craft beers, alongside craft cocktails and a full bar, weekly trivia, local teams on the big screens, and the legendary UFO Club.