Flying Saucer Draught Emporium celebrates 24 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout from 12-6 pm. Guests are invited to wear their favorite 1980s attire and take the stage for a karaoke showdown. Marking the milestone for the craft beer pioneer, Flying Saucer will tap several exclusive brews from Prairie, Other Half, Jester King, New Belgium, and more, in addition to cocktail specials.