FLY Dance Company presents I WiLL FLY: A New Hip-Hop Experience

FLY Dance seamlessly blends its symphonic heritage with the vibrant energy of hip-hop culture, demonstrating that our commonalities far outweigh our differences. Through dance, FLY showcase how love and unity can transcend all boundaries—uniting races, creeds, and nations.

This dance concert will feature new works from acclaimed choreographer Lorenzo Rennie Harris, renowned for elevating “social” dances to the “concert” stage. Founder Kathy Wood presents her inspiring piece, “Do You Believe,” along with selections from her pioneering collaborations with orchestras. Additionally, Jorge Casco introduces his piece, “Deeply Rooted,” a compelling fusion of raw hip-hop, subtle symphonic elements, and a touch Houston street culture, influenced by both Rennie and Kathy.

Special guest Olympian and FLY alum Jeffrey Louis “BBoy Jeffro” hits the stage with his piece “PRIMYE,” symbolizes championing oneself. Infused with vibes of explosive energy and inspired by Haitian and HipHop roots, this performance celebrates the journey of a champion who honors both heritage and relentless spirit.

During the performance, Houston’s own street-artist GONZO247 will create a brand-new mural live on stage.