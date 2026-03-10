Flatland Gallery presents Cindy Konits: "This Room Will Survive Me" opening reception

Flatland Gallery will present Cindy Konits' solo exhibition, "This Room Will Survive Me: Architecture & Interiority," in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary FotoFest Biennial.

The project explores the subtle psychological relationship between architecture and perception. Working with an obsolete professional instant camera and discontinued film stocks, Konits created a sequence of meditative photographs that examine the threshold where physical space becomes psychological space - where rooms begin to function less as structures and more as vessels for memory, presence, and interior thought.

The exhibition coincides with the release of Konits’ new monograph, published by Schilt Publishing, a carefully designed art object featuring sixty photographs along with an essay by architect and theorist Juhani Pallasmaa and an interview conducted by Gary Van Zante, former Curator of Architecture, Design & Photography at the MIT Museum.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 2.