First Saturday Arts Market presents Off The Street - A White Linen Night Art Event

First Saturday Arts Market returns for a summer evening with Off The Street - A White Linen Night Art Event, an independent outdoor art market. The evening revives the original spirit of White Linen Night in The Heights, showcasing nearly 40 artists, including First Saturday’s originals and artisan crafters from sister market The Folk Market.

There will be an array of fine art - paintings, sculptures, photography, and jewelry - curated with the market’s signature focus on visual arts, as well as live music by DJ Ev and artisanal coffee and cider from Vivre Coffee and Houston Cider Co.