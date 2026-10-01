Filipino American History Month Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Filipino American History Month Festival

The annual Filipino American History Month Festival celebrates Filipino American culture, heritage, and community connection. Spanning multiple venues across POST Houston, including The North Docks, POST Market, and the X Atrium, the day-long event will highlight traditional practices alongside the contemporary creativity of today’s Filipino American community.

The day will include a culinary demonstration by Chef Nancy; a breaking and hip-hop showcase by B-Girl Eden and District Arts; music performances by Filipino American rapper NUMP, singer-songwriter Ira Perez, American Idol contestant Cameron Concepcion, iv jeull, 6ix Elements, DJ Seduction and Kleancutt of the Krackernuttz, and Houston-based hip-hop artist Elow the Great; and more.

The annual Filipino American History Month Festival celebrates Filipino American culture, heritage, and community connection. Spanning multiple venues across POST Houston, including The North Docks, POST Market, and the X Atrium, the day-long event will highlight traditional practices alongside the contemporary creativity of today’s Filipino American community.

The day will include a culinary demonstration by Chef Nancy; a breaking and hip-hop showcase by B-Girl Eden and District Arts; music performances by Filipino American rapper NUMP, singer-songwriter Ira Perez, American Idol contestant Cameron Concepcion, iv jeull, 6ix Elements, DJ Seduction and Kleancutt of the Krackernuttz, and Houston-based hip-hop artist Elow the Great; and more.

WHEN

WHERE

POST Houston
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.posthtx.com/event/filipino-american-history-month-festival-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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