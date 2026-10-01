The annual Filipino American History Month Festival celebrates Filipino American culture, heritage, and community connection. Spanning multiple venues across POST Houston, including The North Docks, POST Market, and the X Atrium, the day-long event will highlight traditional practices alongside the contemporary creativity of today’s Filipino American community.
The day will include a culinary demonstration by Chef Nancy; a breaking and hip-hop showcase by B-Girl Eden and District Arts; music performances by Filipino American rapper NUMP, singer-songwriter Ira Perez, American Idol contestant Cameron Concepcion, iv jeull, 6ix Elements, DJ Seduction and Kleancutt of the Krackernuttz, and Houston-based hip-hop artist Elow the Great; and more.
The annual Filipino American History Month Festival celebrates Filipino American culture, heritage, and community connection. Spanning multiple venues across POST Houston, including The North Docks, POST Market, and the X Atrium, the day-long event will highlight traditional practices alongside the contemporary creativity of today’s Filipino American community.
The day will include a culinary demonstration by Chef Nancy; a breaking and hip-hop showcase by B-Girl Eden and District Arts; music performances by Filipino American rapper NUMP, singer-songwriter Ira Perez, American Idol contestant Cameron Concepcion, iv jeull, 6ix Elements, DJ Seduction and Kleancutt of the Krackernuttz, and Houston-based hip-hop artist Elow the Great; and more.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.