The annual Filipino American History Month Festival celebrates Filipino American culture, heritage, and community connection. Spanning multiple venues across POST Houston, including The North Docks, POST Market, and the X Atrium, the day-long event will highlight traditional practices alongside the contemporary creativity of today’s Filipino American community.

The day will include a culinary demonstration by Chef Nancy; a breaking and hip-hop showcase by B-Girl Eden and District Arts; music performances by Filipino American rapper NUMP, singer-songwriter Ira Perez, American Idol contestant Cameron Concepcion, iv jeull, 6ix Elements, DJ Seduction and Kleancutt of the Krackernuttz, and Houston-based hip-hop artist Elow the Great; and more.