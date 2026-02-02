German soccer powerhouse FC Bayern will bring its fan-first football culture to Texas with the FC Bayern Festival, uniting fans from across the state for a full day of soccer, culture, and community as Houston gears up to host the FIFA World Cup.

The event will be anchored by FC Bayern’s Bundesliga showdown against archrivals Borussia Dortmund, shown live on site. Fans can also enjoy immersive partner activations from SAP and Paulaner, as well as exclusive coaching sessions led by FC Bayern coaches, bringing the club’s training philosophy directly to the pitch.

FC Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro - six-time Bundesliga champion, DFB-Pokal winner, and UEFA Champions League winner - will also be in attendance and available for autographs and pictures.