Family Houston presents 2nd Annual Laughing Matters Gala
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Photo by Mike Lavoie
Family Houston presents the second annual Laughing Matters Gala, featuring comedian and SNL alumnus Colin Quinn. It's an evening where laughter meets purpose - raising critical funds for mental health counseling, financial stability coaching, and community support services while breaking down the stigma around mental health in a way that only comedy can.
Family Houston presents the second annual Laughing Matters Gala, featuring comedian and SNL alumnus Colin Quinn. It's an evening where laughter meets purpose - raising critical funds for mental health counseling, financial stability coaching, and community support services while breaking down the stigma around mental health in a way that only comedy can.
WHEN
WHERE
The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.familyhouston.org/gala2026
TICKET INFO
$750
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