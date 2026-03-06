The ExxonMobil Theater District Open House will feature family-friendly performances, hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes fun throughout the Houston Theater District. Venues open to the public include Alley Theatre, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Jones Hall, Houston Ballet's Center for Dance, Wortham Theater Center, and Lynn Wyatt Square.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.