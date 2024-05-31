Express Children’s Theatre presents Frida’s Fiesta

Frida’s Fiesta is a bilingual (English/Spanish) interactive adventure about a shy young girl who must find the courage to outwit an evil witch who’s turned the girl’s mother into a tree. The production is inspired by the Russian folktales, the Baba Yaga stories.
