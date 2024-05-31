Quantcast

Express Children’s Theatre presents Frida’s Fiesta

Photo courtesy of Express Children’s Theatre

Frida’s Fiesta is a bilingual (English/Spanish) interactive adventure about a shy young girl who must find the courage to outwit an evil witch who’s turned the girl’s mother into a tree. The production is inspired by the Russian folktales, the Baba Yaga stories.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/fridas-fiesta-produced-by-express-childrens-theatre/?wcs_timestamp=1717498800

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.