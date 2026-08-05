Express Children's Theatre presents Freedom Train

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, Freedom Train tells the true story of a courageous mother and daughter who escape slavery on a Texas plantation in 1845 and embark on a dangerous journey to Mexico, where slavery had already been abolished. This production sheds light on a rarely told chapter of Texas history while exploring themes of courage, resilience, and the universal pursuit of freedom.

Designed for children and families, the performance is presented on a first-come, first-served basis as part of Miller Outdoor Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children.