Express Children's Theatre presents Freedom Train

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, Freedom Train tells the true story of a courageous mother and daughter who escape slavery on a Texas plantation in 1845 and embark on a dangerous journey to Mexico, where slavery had already been abolished. This production sheds light on a rarely told chapter of Texas history while exploring themes of courage, resilience, and the universal pursuit of freedom.

Designed for children and families, the performance is presented on a first-come, first-served basis as part of Miller Outdoor Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children.

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, Freedom Train tells the true story of a courageous mother and daughter who escape slavery on a Texas plantation in 1845 and embark on a dangerous journey to Mexico, where slavery had already been abolished. This production sheds light on a rarely told chapter of Texas history while exploring themes of courage, resilience, and the universal pursuit of freedom.

Designed for children and families, the performance is presented on a first-come, first-served basis as part of Miller Outdoor Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/freedom-train-express/?wcs_timestamp=1787828400

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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