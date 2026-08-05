Express Children's Theatre presents The Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor Girl

Inspired by the classic tales of Arabian Nights, The Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor Girl follows a courageous teenage girl who disguises herself as a boy to join the crew of her father's sailing ship on a daring quest to defeat a giant sea creature threatening her coastal village.

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, this interactive bilingual (English/Spanish) adventure celebrates bravery, imagination, and perseverance while engaging young audiences through live theatre. The family performance is recommended for children and is presented on a first-come, first-served basis.