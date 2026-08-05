Express Children's Theatre presents The Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor Girl

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Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Inspired by the classic tales of Arabian Nights, The Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor Girl follows a courageous teenage girl who disguises herself as a boy to join the crew of her father's sailing ship on a daring quest to defeat a giant sea creature threatening her coastal village.

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, this interactive bilingual (English/Spanish) adventure celebrates bravery, imagination, and perseverance while engaging young audiences through live theatre. The family performance is recommended for children and is presented on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inspired by the classic tales of Arabian Nights, The Adventures of Sinbad the Sailor Girl follows a courageous teenage girl who disguises herself as a boy to join the crew of her father's sailing ship on a daring quest to defeat a giant sea creature threatening her coastal village.

Produced by Express Children's Theatre, this interactive bilingual (English/Spanish) adventure celebrates bravery, imagination, and perseverance while engaging young audiences through live theatre. The family performance is recommended for children and is presented on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/the-adventures-of-sinbad-express/?wcs_timestamp=1787742000

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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