Experience Museo presents Echoes of Memory

What remains when memory shifts or fades? Echoes of Memory brings together works by Giacomo Puccini and his contemporaries, a program created in close collaboration with soprano Eleni Calenos and Experience Museo.

What remains when memory shifts or fades? Echoes of Memory brings together works by Giacomo Puccini and his contemporaries, a program created in close collaboration with soprano Eleni Calenos and Experience Museo.

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