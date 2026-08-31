Experience Museo presents Echoes of Memory

What remains when memory shifts or fades? Echoes of Memory brings together works by Giacomo Puccini and his contemporaries, a program created in close collaboration with soprano Eleni Calenos and Experience Museo.
What remains when memory shifts or fades? Echoes of Memory brings together works by Giacomo Puccini and his contemporaries, a program created in close collaboration with soprano Eleni Calenos and Experience Museo.
WHEN
WHERE
Museo Institute for Medical Arts
5115 Fannin St Ste 1000, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://museohouston.com/echoes-of-memory
TICKET INFO
$79.99
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.