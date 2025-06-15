Evil Dead in Concert

Black Ink Presents will present a live-to-film production that resurrects Sam Raimi’s beloved cult classic, Evil Dead. The screening in a newly restored format will feature a live ensemble performing the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca.

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film’s theatrical release on October 15, 1981.

LoDuca's score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion, and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos.

