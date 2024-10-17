Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Houston
presents Larry Tye The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America
Photo courtesy of Evelyn Rubenstein JCC
Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie all overcame racism and violence to go on and become some of the most popular entertainers on the planet. Larry Tye will reflect on their lives off the bandstand and explores the Black-Jewish alliance of the time.
WHEN
WHERE
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)