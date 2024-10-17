Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Houston presents Larry Tye The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America

Photo courtesy of Evelyn Rubenstein JCC

Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie all overcame racism and violence to go on and become some of the most popular entertainers on the planet. Larry Tye will reflect on their lives off the bandstand and explores the Black-Jewish alliance of the time.

WHEN

WHERE

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)
5601 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096, USA
https://erjcchouston.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FVu000008PUCsMAO/sectionGroups/a0bVu000005QzBSIA0

TICKET INFO

$16-$46

