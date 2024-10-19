Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Houston presents Jewish Book & Arts Festival: Mitch Albom

Photo courtesy of Mitch Albom

Best-selling author Mitch Albom returns with his latest novel, The Little Liar, a powerful story of hope and forgiveness that takes readers from the coast of Greece in WWII to California during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

WHEN

WHERE

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)
5601 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096, USA
https://erjcchouston.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SVu000004loDaMAI

TICKET INFO

$16-$44
