Evelyn Rubenstein JCC and Murder by the Book presents Daniel Silva: A Death in Cornwall

Photo courtesy of Daniel Silva

Author Daniel Silva will be in conversation with Marilyn Hassid about his new book, A Death in Cornwall: A Novel. The event will be presented by the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC in partnership with Murder by the Book.

All tickets will include a copy of A Death in Cornwall. Silva will be available to sign books after the event.

WHEN

WHERE

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)
5601 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096, USA
TICKET INFO

$38
