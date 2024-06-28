Evelyn Rubenstein JCC and Murder by the Book presents Daniel Silva: A Death in Cornwall
Photo courtesy of Daniel Silva
Author Daniel Silva will be in conversation with Marilyn Hassid about his new book, A Death in Cornwall: A Novel. The event will be presented by the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC in partnership with Murder by the Book.
All tickets will include a copy of A Death in Cornwall. Silva will be available to sign books after the event.
WHEN
WHERE
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)