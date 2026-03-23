Et Voila Theatre presents Coiffure pour dames (Steel Magnolias)

A hair salon. Six women meet there regularly. They share stories, laughter, and sometimes tears. A tale about closeness, friendship, and being there - present - for one another

Written by the American playwright and screenwriter Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias is a tender and moving work inspired by the author’s own family history. Through the conversations of a group of women gathered in a hair salon in Louisiana, he paints a sensitive portrait of friendship, solidarity, and resilience in the face of life’s trials.

In 1990, Steel Magnolias was adapted for the French stage by Michèle Laroque and Claire Nadeau. Faithful to the spirit of Robert Harling’s original play, this French version preserves the warmth, humor, and emotional depth of the women’s conversations in a hair salon in the South West of France, while making the dialogue and cultural nuances resonate with francophone audiences.

The play is appropriate for a general audience and will be performed in French with English subtitles.