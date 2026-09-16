Estee Marie presents "Wave After Wave" opening reception

"Wave After Wave" is an immersive solo art and healing exhibition by Houston multidisciplinary artist and poet Estee Marie. Presented two days before her 40th birthday, the exhibition transforms her personal journey through childhood trauma, grief, faith, and restoration into a visual testimony of survival.

Rather than presenting healing as a straight line, "Wave After Wave" explores how it arrives in cycles - through moments of breaking, remembering, rebuilding, and blooming. Visitors will move through original figurative paintings, poetry from Estee’s collection These Dry Bones, interactive reflection questions, and artwork containing imagery revealed under ultraviolet light.

The exhibition also introduces Estee’s Birth Month Flower Series, a collection of 12 floral portraits representing the beauty that can emerge after life has disrupted, buried, or forced something to change. Together, the paintings and poems examine what it means to survive experiences that should have buried us—and how new life can still grow from those places.

Guests are invited to experience the art, hear poetry performed by the artist, participate in moments of reflection, and consider what may still be blooming within their own stories.