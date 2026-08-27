Epilepsy Foundation Texas presents Violet Royale

Violet Royale is Epilepsy Foundation Texas’ casino-style fundraising event, bringing together friends, community members, and supporters. Guests can try their luck at blackjack, roulette, craps, and other casino games throughout the evening, while VIP ticket holders can compete in a Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament for the chance to win a week-long stay at Coastal Casa, a four-bedroom Galveston getaway near Jamaica Beach. Casino winnings also convert into raffle tickets, giving guests even more opportunities to take home prizes.

The evening will also feature drinks, light bites, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and plenty of opportunities to mix, mingle, and enjoy the night. More than just a night of casino games, Violet Royale supports the work of Epilepsy Foundation Texas and their mission to provide care, community, and hope to Texans living with epilepsy.

Proceeds help support programs and services including medical care, camps, education, support programs, and resources for individuals and families impacted by epilepsy.