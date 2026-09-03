Epilepsy Foundation Texas presents Violet Royale

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Epilepsy Foundation Texas

Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.

Funds raised support epilepsy clinics, support groups, youth camps, mental wellness resources, and seizure first aid education statewide.

Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.

Funds raised support epilepsy clinics, support groups, youth camps, mental wellness resources, and seizure first aid education statewide.

WHEN

WHERE

White Oak Music Hall
2915 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://secure.qgiv.com/for/2026violetroyale/event/violetroyale/

TICKET INFO

$200 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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