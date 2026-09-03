Epilepsy Foundation Texas presents Violet Royale

Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.
Funds raised support epilepsy clinics, support groups, youth camps, mental wellness resources, and seizure first aid education statewide.
Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.
Funds raised support epilepsy clinics, support groups, youth camps, mental wellness resources, and seizure first aid education statewide.