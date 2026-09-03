Epilepsy Foundation Texas presents Violet Royale

Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Foundation Texas will present Violet Royale, a casino night fundraiser where guests can enjoy casino games, cocktails, and entertainment while supporting critical programs for the nearly 300,000 Texans living with epilepsy.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.