The County Fair at Emory Glen will feature carnival food, rides, activities, and a substantial donation to the Magnolia Education Foundation (MEF).

At the second annual event, attendees will enjoy complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, carnival rides, face painters, a vendors’ market, live DJ, lawn games, and more. Food trucks will have Kona shaved ice and funnel cakes for purchase.

Emory Glen will donate $10 per attendee, with a goal of raising up to $5,000, to the MEF.