Emancipation Park Conservancy presents Juneteenth: The Reunion

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Emancipation Park Conservancy

The Juneteenth The Reunion is an experience that will honor the legacy and spirit of Juneteenth. The event will feature live performances from national artists across multiple genres, an inaugural Domino Tournament where guests can compete for bragging rights, a Kids Zone with activities for families, an All White Affair inviting guests to come dressed in their best all-white attire, food vendors featuring some of Houston’s best flavors, and merchandise and community activations celebrating culture and creativity.

The Juneteenth The Reunion is an experience that will honor the legacy and spirit of Juneteenth. The event will feature live performances from national artists across multiple genres, an inaugural Domino Tournament where guests can compete for bragging rights, a Kids Zone with activities for families, an All White Affair inviting guests to come dressed in their best all-white attire, food vendors featuring some of Houston’s best flavors, and merchandise and community activations celebrating culture and creativity.

WHEN

WHERE

Emancipation Park
3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://epconservancy.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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