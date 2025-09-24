ECHO Orchestra presents Celebrating Women Composers
Photo courtesy of ECHO Orchestra
The Houston Choral Society and the Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra will present a joint concert showcasing the compositions of American women. The program features Requiem by Heather Sorenson and Illuminare by Elaine Hagenberg, along with works by Rosephanye Powell and Florence Price.
