ECHO Orchestra presents Celebrating Women Composers

Photo courtesy of ECHO Orchestra

The Houston Choral Society and the Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra will present a joint concert showcasing the compositions of American women. The program features Requiem by Heather Sorenson and Illuminare by Elaine Hagenberg, along with works by Rosephanye Powell and Florence Price.

WHEN

WHERE

Tallowood Baptist Church
555 Tallowood Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://houstonchoralsociety.ticketspice.com/cwc25

TICKET INFO

Free-$30

