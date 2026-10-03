East End District presents Eastwood Home Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of East End District

The 28th Annual Eastwood Home Tour celebrates the neighborhood's unique heritage. Established in 1913 by developer William A. Wilson, Eastwood features one of the largest intact collections of early 20th-century architecture, including Craftsman, Tudor, and Mission-style homes.

Visitors can explore six historic properties, including one of Eastwood’s first three homes built in 1912 and the beautifully restored 1920s L.M. Greco building, now home to Willow’s Smokehouse and Tavern.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Bohemeo’s (708 Telephone Rd.)

The 28th Annual Eastwood Home Tour celebrates the neighborhood's unique heritage. Established in 1913 by developer William A. Wilson, Eastwood features one of the largest intact collections of early 20th-century architecture, including Craftsman, Tudor, and Mission-style homes.

Visitors can explore six historic properties, including one of Eastwood’s first three homes built in 1912 and the beautifully restored 1920s L.M. Greco building, now home to Willow’s Smokehouse and Tavern.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Bohemeo’s (708 Telephone Rd.)

WHEN

WHERE

https://eastwoodcivicassociation.org/home-tour/

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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