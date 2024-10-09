East End District presents 26th Annual Eastwood Home Tour

Photo courtesy of Thomas Gandy

The 26th Annual Eastwood Home Tour, presented by East End District, provides a glimpse into Houston’s past. Six homes will be on display in city’s first master-planned neighborhood, which has preserved its history and charm with homes reflective of classic American architecture, including Arts and Craft, Prairie, and American Foursquare styles.

WHEN

WHERE

Bohemeo's
708 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023, USA
https://www.eastwoodcivicassociation.org/home-tour/

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.