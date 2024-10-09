East End District presents 26th Annual Eastwood Home Tour
Photo courtesy of Thomas Gandy
The 26th Annual Eastwood Home Tour, presented by East End District, provides a glimpse into Houston’s past. Six homes will be on display in city’s first master-planned neighborhood, which has preserved its history and charm with homes reflective of classic American architecture, including Arts and Craft, Prairie, and American Foursquare styles.
